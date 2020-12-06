Galena hosts Christmas Parade

GALENA, Kan. — A Kansas city is getting in the holiday spirit.

Saturday afternoon Galena held a Christmas Parade down Main Street.

Local law enforcement agencies, the fire department and other organizations were in the parade.

Parade goers say they are happy this event wasn’t canceled.

Hannah Johnson, Attended Parade, says, “I live in Columbus and our Christmas Parade got canceled and I was kinda happy that this one didn’t.”

Faith Slichenmyer, Attended Parade, says, “We love it we come every year. It’s a tradition.”

Those in the parade were throwing candy to kids in the crowd.