Galena graphics company honors long-time Fire Chief’s passing

GALENA, Ks. — A Galena t-shirt shop is honoring former Fire Chief Bill Hall who passed away last weekend.

They’re making t-shirts with one of his most famous saying “Make A Difference.”

It’s a slogan you can see on the Galena Volunteer Fire Department sign almost every time you drive by.

The shop is selling the shirts for $15.

The gesture means the world to Hall’s granddaughter.

Ashley Qualls-Groves, Granddaughter of Bill Hall, said, “Over the last several days, we’ve heard several stories of things he’s done and said and how he’s impacted people and to see people wear it around hopefully forever we just know that his spirit will live on in Galena in the surrounding communities and within the fire department.”

Typically shirts are sold this time of year for Galena Days, but that was cancelled last month.

To get yours follow the link below.

https://cheron-myers.square.site/