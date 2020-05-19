Galena firefighter follows in father’s footsteps by becoming Chief

GALENA, Ks. — The Galena Volunteer Fire Department has named its new Chief. It’s a name that many will recognize, Steve Hall, son of longtime Chief Bill Hall will be taking over the reins.

Hall joined the department in 1989 and has served as Assistant Chief since 1996.

Hall is a graduated from Galena High School in 1987 and Pittsburg State University in 1992 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

The position of Chief was left vacant after the passing of Steve’s father, Bill, on April 11th.

Steve cites his father as his inspiration and recalls going on calls with him as young as six years old.

Steve has served the community in many other capacities over the years as a member of the Galena USD #499 School Board, Galena Educational Foundation and Booster Club, as well as being a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Galena.