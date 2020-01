GALENA, Kan. — Galena Council members approve naming the city’s fire station after longtime Fire Chief Bill Hall.

He has been a loyal member of the department since the 1950’s.

It will be named Galena Fire Department, Bill Hall Station #1.

Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall

Hall has been the fire chief since 1983.

City leaders approved the measure Monday night. A formal reception will be held in the spring.