Galena Fire Dept. purchases new rescue tools with grant funding

by: Joie Bettenhausen

One local fire department is using grant money for new rescue tools.

The Galena Fire Department received a $2,000 grant from Frontier Farm Credit. With those funds, they’ve purchased a new auger and a steel saw for grain bin safety rescues.

With the rise of farmers using these bins in Cherokee County, Galena Fire says they’re grateful to be well-equipped to handle these emergencies.

“Oh my goodness. Little guys like us — we couldn’t do it otherwise. We don’t have the funding. The city doesn’t have the funding. We don’t have the funding,” explained fire chief Bill Hall. “You know we rely on Galena Days, but the people like Frontier Credit — well, they’ve got our back. That’s a good way to put it. They’ve got our back.”

Hall adds the new equipment will make grain bin safety rescues quicker and more efficient.

