Galena Fire Dept. opens fire station up for tours on candy on Halloween

GALENA, Kan.–An area fire department gets ready to host little ghosts and goblins on Halloween.

It’s an annual event in Galena for kids that live in the Southeast Kansas community to tour their community’s fire department and get candy in the process.

Lieutenant Chad Stapleton says it’s a great way for fire fighters to get to know kids in a non-emergency atmosphere.

“We hand out treats, popcorn, soda pop, to the kids,” Stapleton explained. “It runs from 5 to 8, we have anywhere from 008 to 900 kids every year that come through and do it, and a lot of them return from our fire prevention prevention program that we just did at the first of this month, so they remember me and I remember a lot of them.”

Stapleton says the event has been going on for at least two decades.