Galena Farmer's Market Opens Early

GALENA, Ks., - This morning marked Galena's first farmer's market of the season.

Vendors from across the area gathered at the Galena Archival Library from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Featured items included locally grown produce, pastries and plants.

Event coordinators say the market is a great way to keep the community engaged as well as promote local vendors.



Melissa Karsten, the farmer's market coordinator, says "It also helps out the farmers it is a supplemental income. It also helps the community and just having that accessibility cause some people can't drive or get to larger grocery stores to get the good fresh stuff."



Galena plans to continue hosting the farmer's market every Saturday, weather permitting, up until the fall.