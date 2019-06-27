Galena Education Foundation receives donation from two American Bank locations

SOUTHEAST KANSAS —

The Galena Education Foundation was the recipient of a generous donation from the Baxter Springs and Galena American Bank branches.

Every Monday, employees are allowed to wear jeans to work as long as they chip in $2 for their charity fund. Every quarter, the banks come together to pick an organization or a cause they deem worthy of those funds. And this time they chose the GEF, a decision they are calling a no brainer.

“We succeed when the community succeeds. And so we really much value the time and involvement in the community.” Taylor Hight, Baxter Springs American Bank President

Annually, the American Banks in Southeast Kansas donate about $16,000 to $20,000 to local causes. Through this donation, more kids in the Galena School District will be able to receive scholarships.