GALENA, Kan. — A 70-year-old Southeast Kansas celebration is coming back.

Galena Days will be making its return in just a couple weeks.

Like many events last year the festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but there was another reason.

Unfortunately one of the head organizers, and former Galena Fire Chief, Bill Hall passed away.

Now organizers are hoping to carry on his legacy and make this year one to remember.

Ashley Groves, Galena Days Coordinator, says, “I really feel like the time last year when we lost my grandpa and shut down because of Covid, I really feel that gave us the time of rejuvenating and revamping and a new energy to it.”

Galena Days will return on June 4 and fifth at City Hall.

It will feature live music, vendors, car show and a parade.