Galena Days Gospel Night canceled for Wednesday

Posted: May 29, 2019 03:33 PM CDT

GALENA, Ks. - The Gospel Night portion of Galena Days is canceled for Wednesday night.

Organizers say the rain has made it impossible to set up sound equipment, so the event will not be able to happen.

Galena Days activities will resume, as scheduled, on Thursday.

