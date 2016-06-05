Galena Days 2016 Final Day



Today is the last day of Galena’s birthday celebration. Not only is Galena Days about recognizing the city, but it helps out the local volunteer firefighters. The final day featured a classic car show with 70 cars lining historic route 66 on Main street. There were also firetruck rides, a Gala parade, food and live music.

Kansas Historic Route 66 Association President says, “Galena is a small town and we love all our community support. This is an event that happens annually and the car show is a big hit, so we just enjoy it.”

There was also a beautiful baby crowning and an eagle scout recognition. The Dewayne Bowman Band performed and people were even able to enjoy a fireworks show. A Galena days queen will be crowned and there is a drawing for a variety of prizes, such as a $10,000 grand prize.