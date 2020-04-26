Galena cruise night

GALENA, Kan. — Residents in the city of Galena found a way to get out of the house in a safe way for their own cruise night around town.

Residents were encouraged to have a good time while practicing social distancing and following traffic laws. Cars looped from Front Street ti 11th on Main and circled around.

There were all sorts of fancy looking cars driving through downtown Galena, showing off their support.

“We graduated from here,” Galena high school graduate Lettie Hodges said. “We still love this town even though we don’t live here. And if we can support these people in any way, we are here to do that.”