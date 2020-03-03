GALENA, Ks. — Galena city leaders say they’re done footing the bill for people who owe the city money.

How big of a problem is this?

City leaders say there are a lot of residents with past due balances on water and utility bills some dating back to 2012.

That’s why City Council members approved an ordinance changing how people pay those overdue bills to the city.

The city hired a company to collect that debt, and in the past, the city had to pay 30% of every fee owed.

Now that fee will be added to a person’s bill, making them responsible in stead of the city.

This could save the city thousands of dollars.

Lance Nichols, Galena Mayor, said, “If we take one thousand dollars, we have to pay the collection agency 300 of it and what we’ve done is passed that collection cost back onto the person that owes the debt.”

Nichols say the money the city saves will go into the general fund.

I also spoke with Council Member Emily Jordan she says it is common for people to have multiple delinquent bills as high as $600.

She says While that may not seem like a lot of money to some people, once you take out a pen and pad and start doing the math, it definitely starts to add up.