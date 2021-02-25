G.A.R. Cemetery Adopt-A Flag Program

MIAMI, Ok. — The Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Miami has a program to help people honor and memorialize loved ones who have passed away.

Its Adopt-A-Flag Program allows anyone to purchase a 3-by-5 American flag and plaque – for $50. The flags will be flown along cemetery roads at least 3 times a year. And, if a flag or plaque is damaged, officials will repair or replace it at no additional charge.

Fred Billups, Cemetery Manager, said “It’s beautiful whenever you drive out here cause the roads are literally lined with flags and we take great pride in putting them out it’s getting where it’s about two to three hour ordeal to put them all out but we enjoy every minute of it.”