Future Missouri Southern grads prepare for the big day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JOPLIN, Mo. - The annual graduation expo serves as a one-stop shop for for MSSU students walking across the stage in May and July.

Students will pick up and pick out things they will need leading up to the ceremony. That includes commencement announcements, class rings as well as several other items.

Cheryl Dobson, with the MSSU Registrar says, "Pick up their cap and gown for graduation, they can pick up their stole if they studied abroad, if they're a veteran they get a special veteran's tassel, and then we have locations where they can pick up the other tassels of their particular clubs or groups or organizations"

Dobson adds students will also get to check in with Financial Aid to see how much money they might still owe for loans and find out when they can expect to start paying that money back.

