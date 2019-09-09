Live Now
Funeral services set for JHS football player

JOPLIN, MO. — Funeral services have been announced for a Joplin High School football player who passed away last week.

16 year old Kadin Roberts-Day will be laid to rest at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12th at Hope City Church at 1258 Jaguar Road, Joplin.

Interment will be held at a later date at Roselawn Cemetery in Festus, MO.

Roberts-Day passed away on September 4th following a collapse during football conditioning inside Kaminsky Gym at Joplin High School.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but medical personnel were unable to revive him.

