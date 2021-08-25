Funds being raised to build monument in memory of Carterville war veteran

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A Carterville woman is raising money in memory of her father — and his contribution to local veterans.

Kallie Ipock is raising money to build a bench for her late father Calvin Divine. He created three memorials honoring veterans at Carterville Cemetery.

“My dad was very passionate about the monuments so we want to be able to honor him. This was something he loved to do in his spare time and he wanted to see them out and he wasn’t able to do that,” said Kallie Ipock, Calvin Divine’s daughter.

Calvin Divine was in the Navy and served three tours in Vietnam.

“He received an award from the President of the United States – a bronze medal award – for saving a mans life. His dad was actually the one who gave it to him. He made an impact on a lot of people,” said Ipock.

Divine’s passion project was creating memorials honoring veterans at Carterville Cemetery.

He passed away before finishing the five monuments he started. Now his family wants to install an engraved cement memorial bench at the cemetery.

“We want to be able to honor him and his memory of all the sacrifices he’s made for the city. He’s been on city council for years on the cemetery board. He had a lot of sacrifices for this town and so it’s kind of our way of giving back to him and saying thank you,” said Ipock.

Divine created the Civil War, World War I and World War II monument, engraving names of fallen veterans on each stone.

The Carterville Cemetery Association has received a grant to finish what Divine started.

“It feels like a real accomplishment. I know he was really determined to get it done. And had several ideas on the Korean and Vietnam War memorials. And we are going to incorporate those ideas into the design. We are just looking forward to finishing it up,” said Kavan Stull, Carterville Cemetery Association Board Member.

Divine’s family is still accepting donations for the memorial bench.

To donate to the bench project, or for the memorials, call Kallie Ipock at 417-437-3403.