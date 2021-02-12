Funds being raised for new library in Monett

News

by: Christina Valdez

Posted: / Updated:

MONETT, Mo. — The Barry-Lawrence Regional Library in Mount Vernon is raising funds for a new library in Monett.

The proposed $6 million facility would be built next to the Price Cutter on Cleveland Avenue. The current library has been around for 50-years – and wasn’t suited to house a lot of the essentials to properly serve the area.

Half of the money has been saved in designated funds – officials hoping to receive the other half with donations. The new 20,000 square-foot library would also include an inspiration kitchen for culinary programs – along with an 800 square-foot concession and coffee bar area that will double as a lounge.

County officials hope to break ground later this Summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories