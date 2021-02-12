Funds being raised for new library in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — The Barry-Lawrence Regional Library in Mount Vernon is raising funds for a new library in Monett.

The proposed $6 million facility would be built next to the Price Cutter on Cleveland Avenue. The current library has been around for 50-years – and wasn’t suited to house a lot of the essentials to properly serve the area.

Half of the money has been saved in designated funds – officials hoping to receive the other half with donations. The new 20,000 square-foot library would also include an inspiration kitchen for culinary programs – along with an 800 square-foot concession and coffee bar area that will double as a lounge.

County officials hope to break ground later this Summer.