Fundraising for future Joplin dental school crosses first percent of completion

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fundraising is now within one percent of paying for Joplin’s future dental school.

Donations toward the 80 million dollar project include a potential 375 thousand dollar pledge from a Carthage trust… That first requires approval from the Carthage City Council.

Construction has been underway since May, and the administration is gearing up to begin the process for accreditation.

“The initial accreditation designation allows dental schools to admit students and start the program. So we have a site visit coming up in October, the end of October, next month. So we’re very excited and in the process of preparing for that,” said Dr. Linda Niessen, KCU Joplin Dental.

The new dental college is under construction next to the KCU Joplin Medical Campus.

It’s expected to open in 2023.