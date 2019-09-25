Fundraiser to benefit Jasper County Juvenile Center respite room

An upcoming fundraiser will help kids at the Jasper County Juvenile Center who aren’t necessarily offenders.

The center is holding a raffle for an eight-week-old AKC registered white lab puppy, donated by Oak Acres Labradors, to raise money for the facility. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards stocking the center’s respite room.

Case manager Cody Scott at the juvenile center explains kids and young adults often times end up in the center because of something their parents did, like drugs or child neglect.

“The respite room is a little area for if we do an emergency removal or something on a situation, it gives Children’s Division time to come in and figure out proper placement for that child and a safe place for them to hang out,” Scott explained.

Tickets for the raffle are $10 a piece and they will be on sale until September 30th. You can purchase them anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jasper County Juvenile Center at 530 Pearl Street in Joplin.

The winner will be able to select either a male or female lab. For more information, you can call (417)625-2757.