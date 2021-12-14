Fundraiser is helping four local nonprofits

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four local nonprofits are receiving more than $7,000 to feed the hungry.

Today was the check presentation for the “9th annual Empty Bowls” fundraiser at the Joplin Greenhouse & the Coffee Shop.

Back in November the event raised $28,000, which was split four ways to help Watered Gardens, Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, and Hope Kitchen.

The money raised will provide 14,000 meals to people throughout the four states.

“Watered Gardens applies these to our general fund, which takes care of the food portion of our ministry on all of our campuses. That’s the Outreach Center, the Washington Family Hope Center for moms and kids, the Forge program and the Mission Market, which is a chance for people to come into the community and shop for what they need,” said Travis Hurley, Director of Advancement for Watered Gardens Ministries.

Watered Gardens helps people out of poverty and serves up to 2,000 people a year.