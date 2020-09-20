Fundraiser held for Charlie 22 Outdoors

JOPLIN, Mo. — Car enthusiasts spend their Saturday afternoon showing off their rides all to support a local organization.

The Joplin Metro Credit Union held its First Annual Cruise In, with all the funds raised going to Charlie 22 Outdoors.

It is a non-profit ministry that brings veterans together through activities.

Due to covid-19, a big fundraiser for the organization was cancelled.

So, Joplin Metro Credit Union stepped up to ensure this veterans support organization could go on.

Scott Hettinger, President, Charlie 22 Outdoors, says, “Oh my goodness, i was pleasantly surprised and thrilled by today’s turnout. We’ve been blessed with beautiful weather today and a nice crowd, good volunteers, it’s going to be a great day.”

Justin Howard, Organizer, says, “With them doing so much they do for the veterans, and what they do for us, giving us our freedoms, it’s good to help them out.”

About 50 cars made it out to the event Saturday.

