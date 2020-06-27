Fundraiser for Watered Gardens held in Neosho.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Clay Cup in Neosho held their Second Annual Bowl-A-Thon this weekend.

The event works as a fundraiser for Watered Gardens.

Artisans spend the day creating bowls out of clay to be sold by the ministry in November at their Empty Bowl event.

With such a great turn out last year, Clay Cup Owner Jeff Jones says he is happy to give back to his community.

Jeff Jones, Owner of The Clay Cup, Says, “It’s what it is all about. It’s just people helping people that do not care how much they have. If people need help, they help. Because at some point, all of us will need help.”

There was live music at the event as well.

Last year, the event helped create more than 200 bowls for Watered Gardens to sell.