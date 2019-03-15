Funding Mental Health in the U.S.

Four state lawmakers are leading an initative to renew additional funding for mental health and substance abuse services.

Congress has until the end of the month to renew the funding.

The program gives medicaid patients access to things like 24-hour care, telecommunication technology and counseling services.

It costs rougly 1-billion dollars.

But lawmakers like senator roy blunt and Congressman Markwayne Mullin says it’s worth the investment and something parties are united on.

“There couldn’t be a bigger divide between republicans and democrats so when we get together it should get everybody’s attention…” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin OK-R.

“Not only is this the right thing to do but the police and emergency rooms should not have become the defacto mental health delivery system.” said Sen. Roy Blunt R-MO.

In just two years, this program has helped more than 400-thousand people across 8 states access expand mental health services.

