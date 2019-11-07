Funding helps provide new vests to Grove PD

GROVE, Okla.–The Grove Police Department will soon get some new gear to help them while fighting crime through a 50% match grant with the Department of Justice.

GPD will be getting 20 point-blank vests, made possible by of a partnership through the city council and the police department.

It’s been about five years since they have gotten new vests and officers say it will be of great service to them.

“I’d say it’s very important due to the fact the vests basically help us everyday, whether it be in a possible shooting or in a vehicle, if we have an accident, it can actually protect us in the vehicle, too,” explained Resource Officer Shay Green.

Green adds Grove PD should get their new vests within the next month.