CHEROKEE COUNTY — Funding for county ambulances will be discussed at the upcoming Cherokee County commission meeting.

During last Monday’s meeting a motion was made to cut funding to Cherokee County Ambulance Association District Number 3, following complaints.

District three’s funding would instead go to ambulance district 1 and 2.

Those two district’s would then oversee ambulance dispatch for Cherokee County starting on September 30.

The motion was seconded however failed to pass due to lack of input from Baxter Springs where district three’s facility is located.

Commissioners are holding a public discussion about the funding during Monday morning’s commission meeting at the Cherokee County Courthouse at 9:30 A.M.