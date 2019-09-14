Funding awarded to combat Four State substance misuse

Preventing young people from making bad health choices is the purpose of grant money awarded to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

That organization has received nearly $13,000 for the purpose of preventing substance misuse in the region.

Alliance Executive Director Jen Black says those funds will be dispersed among three different teen-related entities.

“So for McDonald County, we’re trying to reduce the use of smokeless tobacco; in Joplin, we’re trying to decrease the access to alcohol to teens; and in Carthage, we are starting a SADD chapter (Students Against Destructive Decisions) in the school to help with positive peer influence,” Black explained.

The organizations carrying out those programs include Carthage Caring Communities, Joplin Area Safe Teens and the McDonald County Coalition.