GROVE, Okla. Oklahoma’s Green County Tourism released on Friday several top family fun activities on Grand Lake this spring.

Har-Ber Village

Grove’s Har-Ber Village Museum has been a top family attraction for over five decades. The pioneer-era village set on the shores of Grand Lake has over 100 cabins, pioneer-era artifacts and exhibits. For more information, go to https://har-bervillage.com.

Lendonwood Gardens

The eight-acre garden has over 1,200 different types of plants including rhododendrons, dogwoods and daylilies and a Japanese Pavilion overlooking the Koi Pond. To plan your visit go to https://lendonwood.com.

Royal Horse Ranch

The ranch’s trail rides follow trails that wind through sunny pastures, shady woods and even the shoreline of beautiful Grand Lake. To schedule a ride or get more information, go to https://www.royalhorseranch.net.

Honey Creek Hive Mini Golf Course

In Grove just south of the Honey Creek Bridge on US Highway 59, Honey Creek Hive Mini Golf is built around the Grand Lake theme and each hole relates to various parts of the 45,000 acre lake. For more information, go to https://www.honeycreekadventures.com.

Oasis Animal Adventures

An incredible animal adventure. Advance booking is required. For more information, go to https://www.oasisanimals.com.

The Anchor at Shangri-La Resort

The Anchor at Shangri-La Resort, a one-of-a-kind new entertainment center on Monkey Island that includes arcade games, simulators and virtual reality games.. The whole family will enjoy playing WIFFLE Ball on the Mini-Fenway Park or enjoy the fishing pond. For more information go to https://shangrilaok.com/events/the-anchor-open/.