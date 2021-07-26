QUAPAW, Okla. — Full, in-person wedding ceremonies are making a return this season as Covid-19 restrictions have loosened since last year.

I visited the Metropolican Weddings Expo at Downstream Casino, Sunday to give you a look at trends in the wedding industry as couples prepare for the big day.

Megan Byrd, Engaged, says, “I think priority is making sure everyone has fun you know and making sure we choose the right people.”

With a sense of normalcy making it’s return, engaged couples are jumping at the chance to find the right vendors for their big day.

Meg Rallis, Metropolitan Wedding Expo Show Producer, says, “The couples feel more secure in getting that wedding date and keeping it and they know moving forward there’s less uncertainty and they’re really excited.”

“The name of the game is if you love them, book them because we just have so many people rescheduling or getting families back together.”

While it is a year later, the effects of the pandemic can still be seen in many of the new wedding trends, one of the biggest being a change in venue.

Kelsey Keeton, KKD Beauty Cafe Owner, says, “Brides that had destination weddings, they can’t do that, so we’re booking here really quickly, we’ve been busy every single weekend since may.”

“For me it’s easier to plan things when it’s all here and i don’t have to show up at this destination place and have to last minute figure out how to find this or that.”

It only continues from there, but while the finer details of the ceremony might be changing, it’s also freeing up money for many couples.

“Buffets have changed to a more plated dinner.”

“Maybe less guests.”

“But spending money in different areas.”

“They might choose to upgrade some of the things they might not have, like add a photo booth or a videographer that may not have been in the budget before.”

“Everybody’s excited to share their love with their families and get back to something that feels normal and seeing all of their friends and families.”

Reporting in Quapaw, Steffen Reals, KSN Local News.