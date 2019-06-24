Full Auto Shoot and Trade show held in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – Gun owners from across the nation travel to the four states for a show like many have never seen before.

Gun enthusiasts gathered for the 18th annual Full Auto Shoot and Trade Show in Wyandotte this weekend.

Visitors could see and shoot military and relic guns in a safe environment.

For one attendee who comes to this show every year, he says he’s made lifelong friends at this event.

Kendall Beaver says, “I’ve been coming out here for a long time and I’ve actually gotten to know some families that come out here and you get to see their children grow, you know. There’s some people here I’ve seen from little bitty kids and now they’re graduated from high school and going to college.”

Staff are always trying to make the show bigger and better each and every year.

New this show, visitors could compete in aerial sniper shoots from a helicopter and a long range 1,000 yard shoot.