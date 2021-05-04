FTC to hold Summer School for the first time

JOPLIN, Mo. — Franklin Technology Center will host its first ever Summer School.

Kate Watson, JHS Sr, said, “I’m excited. Nervous, but excited.”

Joplin High School senior Kate Watson is counting down the days until graduation. But her time on campus has been very different than she expected.

“I didn’t think I would be in FTC – I didn’t know what FTC was until I was a sophomore or junior – but I couldn’t be happier with where I ended up.”

Graduating with good job prospect in the early childhood field – ready to start her college degree. Steve Reed is hoping to help more students like Kate get a jump start checking out Franklin Tech options. He’s organizing a special four week Summer school – a first for FTC.

Steve Reed, Franklin Tech: “They’re going to spend a week in each program, and then they’ll rotate to the next program, and we’re looking at culinary arts, looking at early childhood programs and welding and the ag program and the plant science and animal science.”

Enrollment is focused on incoming freshmen and sophomores – but isn’t limited to Joplin. The program will take any student within a 25 mile radius.

“So anybody from Webb City, Carl Junction, Sarcoxie and Neosho, Seneca. Galena, cross the state line even Baxter Springs are welcome to attend.”

Enrollment is free.