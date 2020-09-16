Ft. Scott tennis courts get renovation

FT. SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott High School tennis players have a new court all thanks to community members. Their previous court hadn’t been renovated since the 1970’s.

It was covered in cracks so bad the team couldn’t even hold their home games there. $800,000 later, which was provided by community donations, Fort Scott High School and the city, they have a new court. Everything was completed through volunteer efforts.

Josh Jones, Fort Scott Resident, said, “So, overall 40-50 people came out and helped and donated so, it really was a community project.”

The Fort Scott Girls Junior Varsity team played their first game on the courts last night. Before they would have to use a court from another town to play. Community members hope to renovate other courts in town as well.