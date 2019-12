FT. SCOTT, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas Fire Chief is retiring after decades on the job.

Fort Scott Fire Chief Paul Ballou is retiring after working for the department for 29 years.

Ballou started at the department in May of 1990.

He was promoted to Captain in February of 1995 and assumed his role as Chief in 2008.

Ballou’s last day will be on January 3, 2020.