Ft. Scott emergency services to continue until the end of the month

Emergency room services will continue in Ft. Scott through the end of this month.

Last fall, Mercy Hospital announced the closing of Mercy Ft. Scott. Since that time, officials with the city of Ft. Scott, Bourbon County and Mercy have been working to address medical needs of the community. The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas has taken over clinic services, while Bourbon County and Ft. Scott have formed the Bourbon County Ambulance District.

County leaders say they're still actively working on a long term solution for the emergency room. However, Mercy will continue to operate that portion of the facility through the end of January.