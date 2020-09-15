Ft. Scott Community College student launches nutrition business

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Besides her studies and playing softball, one Fort Scott Community College student is also running her own business.

When she’s not studying or on the softball field, she’s here. She’s one of the youngest business owners on the block.

Haven Kelly, Owner, The Hound Nutrition, said, “Me and my dad actually talked about this a lot and he said that it was my decision and that he would support me no matter what and he actually helped me open the club.”

The Hound Nutrition sells meal replacement shakes, teas and they even offer wellness counseling. In the two months her businesses has been open, she’s learned a lot–especially about being a team player off the softball field.

“I meant softball teaches you all kinds of life lessons. Learning to work together with people and meting selfless people to help me open really helps.”

Kelly’s coach isn’t surprised she was able to step up to the plate for the challenge. Her coach says she’s a natural born leader.

Kae Lani Bryan, Head Softball Coach, FSCC, said, “She shows tremendous leadership on the field, she plays the catcher position for a reason, that’s the one person on the field that can see the entire field. And that just ties into off the field as well.”

Balancing her busy schedule isn’t an easy feat but Kelly says she is determined.

“Honestly, you just have to set your goals and go for it. I learned that through sports, through this, through everything,” said Kelly.

The 20-year-old entrepreneur has gained nearly 800 followers on her business’ Facebook page since opening in July. For more information follow the link below.