Ft. Scott Community College coach seeking Olympic nod again

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas man is hoping to become an Olympian again.

Philip Redrick is the Head Track and Field Coach at Fort Scott Community College.

But he’s also a former Winter Olympian.

He was chosen as a member of the alternate four man U.S. Olympic bobsled team that went to the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang in Korea.

He hopes to go back to the winter games in 2022 in Beijing China.

“No, I didn’t even know what it was at first they like speed and I have speed, I’ve run professional track the last seven years for USA and so they like speed and I just did it and it was fun, it’s crazy but fun at the same time.”

The Winter Olympic trials take place in Lake Placid New York in 2021.

He also hopes to compete for a spot on the Summer Olympic track team which will be selected next year in Tokyo, Japan.