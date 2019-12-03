FSCC increases number of cameras on campus

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — There are more eyes on an area campus.

Additional security cameras have been installed at Fort Scott Community College.

Tom Havron, Vice President of Student Affairs, says it’s part of a plan to increase the number of cameras in and outside of school buildings.

He says the first phase of the project cost $35,000 and included the installation of cameras around the student housing facility and other buildings on campus.

Tom Havron, FSCC Vice President of Student Affairs, said, “We have Ellis covered, the exterior of our Hedges Administration and our next would be to get Bailey Hall covered which is where a lot of our classes currently are.”

He says the project is being funded through student security fees.