Frostbite Precautions

JOPLIN, Mo. — Frostbite is something that doesn’t take long to set in – especially during these conditions.

Lindsey Teel is a Nurse Practitioner at Mercy – and says the more pieces of clothing you put on to separate your skin from the elements, the better. She says it’s especially important to wear a base layer to keep your skin from getting wet because that speeds the onset of frostbite.

Lindsey Teel, Mercy Nurse Practitioner, said, “If you stay dressed in layers, that will help, it helps three W’s, something that wicks as your base layer, something that warms you at your second layer, and then something that repels the wind as your third layer, that will help keep you from developing frost bite, cover exposed areas, your hands, your feet, your face, especially your ears especially for guys that don’t have hair.”

She says wool is better to wear during extremely cold temperatures and wind chills than cotton – because cotton holds moisture in, while wool does just the opposite.