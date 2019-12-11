Frost flowers, a rare phenomenon which signals the transition of the seasons

Frost flowers occur in Missouri in the late fall and early winter.

Many have never heard of a frost flower.

What are they exactly?

They are moisture which works its way out of plants and freezes in small sheets. They are hard to find because they melt very quickly.

Conservation Department officials say many well versed foresters have never seen them and why exactly they occur is still a bit of a mystery.

If you are interested in learning more about this phenomenon, follow the link below.

https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/general-species-information/wildflower-and-grass-facts/frost-flowers