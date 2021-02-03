Frontenac students raising funds for random acts of kindness

FRONTENAC, Ks. — Students at Frontenac High School are raising money to perform random acts of kindness in the community.

The school’s Dollar Club has started its annual t-shirt fundraiser. These shirts display a positive message, and help fund the random acts of kindness the Frontenac Dollar Club does throughout the year. This can range from paying for food, groceries, or gas for someone in need in the community.

Eric Gudde, Frontenac Technology Education Teacher, said, “Our biggest message is you can be at any age, you can give back and the importance of giving back is huge for the community and huge for an individual person.”

The shirts are being offered through the schools printing company Raider Ink and can be ordered through email.

egudde@frontenac249.org