Frontenac students experience Civil War history with museum reenactment

Students from Frontenac Middle School visit Pittsburg’s Crawford County Historical Museum and reenact the American Civil War.

“It’s crazy how far we’ve come and with all of the investments,” explained student Michael Lawson.

Hosted by the Little Balkans Festival, students walk through campgrounds and interact with volunteers portraying citizens and soldiers.

Students see blacksmith crafting, basket weaving, and stone carving.

“We’ll let them try on our coats to see how hot they are, they get to see us fire the cannons, it’s just great because it’s a real learning experience for them,” explained coordinator Bennie Hamilton.

Students learn about military and civilian issues in a hands-on experience instead of reading it out of a history book.

“As a Civil War reenacter, school groups like this is one of the things we live for–it’s a chance to actually talk history with the kids,” Hamilton added.

“It’s just kinda fun to learn about how they did it,” said Lawson.