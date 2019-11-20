Frontenac school district wins award

FRONTENAC, Ks. — A school district in Southeast Kansas receives one of the highest honors a school district can earn for education.

Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson came to Frontenac High School today and announced the district won the commissioner’s award.

This achievement means the school outperformed its predicted post-secondary effectiveness rate with a gold rating.

The entire school district was in attendance for the announcement.

The district also won gold rankings in graduation rates and being academically prepared for post-secondary success.

Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education, said, “We’re just really extremely proud of the students and the staff here in Frontenac and how hard they are working together to make sure every kid that goes to school here is successful.”

Only 8 other districts in Kansas achieved the Commissioner’s Award.