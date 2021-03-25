Frontenac revamps annual event

FRONTENAC, Ks. — A Frontenac tradition is returning this year with a new look.

Frontenac Homecoming will now be called, Frontenac Mining Days – paying tribute to the city’s heritage. This year’s event will be scaled back to follow social distancing guidelines.

Instead of inviting vendors, officials want to focus on helping local businesses make up for sales lost as a result of the pandemic. Frontenac Mining Days is scheduled for June 3rd through the 5th.

You can get updates on the city’s facebook page.