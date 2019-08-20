Frontenac non-profit receives grants to build trails in SEK

Families and Children Together (FACT), Inc. recently received grants from both Westar Energy and Live Well Crawford County, totaling $15,000.

With those funds, the organization plans to pave about two to three miles of trails in the “Grilz Family Blue Sea Nature Preserve” in Frontenac.

The organization works to promote wellness and health in the community. And, bringing everyone out to utilize the trails is a great way to promote their mission.

“We absolutely are honored that they have chosen our mission and our facility to support,” explained Heather Spaur with FACT, Inc. “Mental health is very critical in this area, and without those types of donations and support, we wouldn’t be able to create these trails to help our clients and to help our community.”

FACT, Inc. purchased the land about three years ago in conjunction with the Crawford County Mental Health Center.

The land is only open to their clients and is used to let them fish and spend time in nature. Upon the completion of the trails, the area will then be open to the public.