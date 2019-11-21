Frontenac names new city leaders

FRONTENAC, Ks. — The city of Frontenac names new leaders to fill vacant seats in administration.

Back in September, one City Council meeting resulted in the termination of their City Administrator, City Clerk, and City Attorney.

Since then, the council has appointed interim city workers to fill those positions. On Monday, the council extended the offer for those positions to be permanent.

Former Chief of Police John Zafuta will be City Administrator.

Jayme Mjelde will become City Clerk.

And Stephen Angermayer will be the City Attorney.

Each city worker has 30 days to accept the position.