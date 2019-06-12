Frontenac HS senior uses woodworking skills to create side business

A senior at Frontenac High Schools is using his woodworking skills to earn some extra cash.

Hayden Pile and his father came up with the idea to make wooden flags and signs about a year ago. Hayden and his girlfriend, Hannah Murphy, are now turning this into a thriving business called HJP Wood works and Design. Most of the signs and flags are sports themed, but Hayden says he’s expanding into other logos. Prices range between $30 to $60 per sign. And what started as a way to make some extra money, could head towards a rewarding career.

“It started off with just wanting me to make extra money, you know, gas money, go out to eat every now and then ,but the point I’m at right now I’d love to make it into something you know, bigger and move on to make different things for people,” says Hayden Pile, HJP Wood works & Design.

For more information on Hayden’s signs or to make an order, you can check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.