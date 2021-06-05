FRONTENAC, Kan. — Frontenac Homecoming returned this week under a new name after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year the name has changed to Frontenac Mining Days.

Organizers say they wanted to change the name to honor the city’s coal mining history instead of it sounding exclusively like a high school event.

Along with games, races and rides, the festival also featured “Heritage Hall,” an exhibit displaying old photos and information about the city.

Kirbie Nutt, Frontenac Homecoming Committee Secretary, says, “We love our community, we have a huge following and so it’s just really important that we keep remembering all the people that built our community up.”

Tom Restivo, Frontenac Resident, says, “Last year of course Covid stopped everything and it kind of threw it off but it’s been pretty good really, see a lot of people you haven’t seen for a long time and you visit with people and your friends you haven’t seen for a while.”

A highlight this morning was the Frontenac Mining Days Parade, with floats from city, county and state organizations.