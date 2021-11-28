Frontenac holds its annual tree lighting

FRONTENAC, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas community is coming together to kick off the holiday season.

Sunday night the city of Frontenac held its annual tree lighting on the corner of East Mckay and Crawford Street.

Students from elementary and middle school started the event by caroling on the square.

The high school band came down the street with Santa in tow in a fire truck.

“It’s been going on for a while so they know its coming and they look forward to it. The little ones get to see Santa and they get cookies and hot chocolate. It just gets everybody in the holiday mood,” said David Fornelli, Frontenac Mayor.

The Mayor says the city refurbished half the Christmas lights on East Mckay and plan to refurbish the rest next year.