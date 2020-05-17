Frontenac High school honors their seniors in a special way

FRONTENAC, Kan. — One Southeast Kansas community comes together to honor the class of 2020.

Frontenac High School seniors celebrated their graduation with a parade through town.

Students decorated their vehicles with signs and balloons to commemorate their accomplishment.

For Student Body President Tucker Jessip, he’s happy to have helped organize this big moment for his fellow classmates.

Tucker Jessip, Senior, Frontenac High School, says, “These kids for 13 years, kindergarten to 12th grade, and to have their special day and all their hard work not recognized is heartbreaking. So, it means a lot to me, and I know it means the world to them to have this day.”

Jessip plans to continue his education this fall at Pittsburg State.

64 Frontenac High School seniors were celebrated during the parade.