Frontenac comes together to help newborn

FRONTENAC, Ks — The Frontenac community is coming together to help the newest member of its family.

A donation drive is currently underway to help Maggie Jones, who was born several months premature. Sadly, her mother passed away shortly after giving birth. Maggie will now be raised by her grandparents. And, since the family has deep ties to the fire department – the community decided to step-up and help.

Keesha Hervey, Hello Frontenac Editor, said, “She will be able to look back when she gets older and see the press coverage and see the cards and the letters and see pictures that her grandparents take of all of the stuff so she’ll be able to look back and know her hometown loved her very much.”

Maggie is still in the NICU donations can be dropped-off or mailed to The Frontenac Fire Department.